16 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar exchange rate declined by 22.75 kopecks since Tuesday’s close, selling at 96.86 rubles on the Moscow Exchange as the trade opened on August 16.

The euro lost 71.75 kopecks, reaching 105.3 rubles.

In turn, the yuan rate declined by 6.6 kopecks, trading at 13.19 rubles.