Turkey sets new national temperature record

16 Aug. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Southeastern Hatay's Hassa district in Turkey made history this week, as temperatures soared to 50°C, breaking the national record for the highest temperature.

This record had previously been held for 3 years by the Cizre district of Şırnak with 49.1°C.

Previously, Turkish State Meteorological Service (MGM) announced that temperatures will be 6-10°C above seasonal normals except Marmara and coastal Aegean during the week. According to the MGM, average temperatures would be higher than 40°C in the whole quake region.

Following Hassa, Urfa’s Siverek district reached 48.5°C, closely followed by Adana’s Kozan district at 48.4°C.