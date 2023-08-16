Armenian army tries to advance into Azerbaijan

16 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said that on August 16 a reconnaissance-sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces attempted to advance into the territory of Azerbaijan in order to commit provocative terrorist operations.

The provocation was commited in the direction of the Istisu settlement of the Kalbajar region.

Due to the vigilance of the Azerbaijani army units, the provocation of the Armenian servicemen was suppressed with the support of firepower.