Azerbaijan presents Agdam-Khankendi road

16 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Members of the diplomatic corps and military representatives accredited in Azerbaijan visited the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

The visit's main purpose of which is to visually familiarize with the current potential of the road infrastructure of Karabakh economic zone, primarily the Aghdam-Khankendi highway, as well as the Barda-Aghdam railroad. It was noted that the roads are open for humanitarian purposes.

In addition, the guests were informed about the devastation committed in Aghdam during the Armenian occupation that lasted almost thirty years. The guests are also witnessing the ongoing massive construction work in the city.

The guests also were provided with information about the Aghdam-Barda highway and railway line. Then they were shown the deployment area where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is stationed.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said that the Azerbaijani authorities see the Khankandi road as a part of the integration of the Armenian residents of Karabakh into the political, economic, and social sphere of Azerbaijan.

"This is a factor that serves integration, secondly, it is more efficient and cheaper in terms of transportation, and at the same time, along with the delivery of goods from the main part of Azerbaijan to Karabakh, it also provides access to the main transport infrastructure system of Azerbaijan for the residents of Karabakh. This road does not in any way negate the Lachin road, but it is always good to have one or several roads at the same time," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

He also recalled that Baku offered the Fuzuli-Shusha road to Armenian residents of Karabakh, which can be used for the delivery of cargo and goods.