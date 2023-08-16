Putin asseses work of all services during tragedy in Dagestan

16 Aug. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

At the meeting with the Cabinet members, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that the authorities of Dagestan told him about the events in Makhachkala.

He thanked the services for their operational work at the time of the tragedy in the capital of the region. The President stressed that the country expressed sympathy towards people of Dagestan because of the explosion in Makhachkala.

In conclusion, Putin expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Explosion in Makhachkala

On the evening of August 14, an explosion occurred on the outskirts of Makhachkala. 35 people were killed. More than 100 people were injured. On August 15, mourning was declared in the republic.

Currently, the injured are being transported by planes from Makhachkala to Moscow. The Investigative Committee has already opened a criminal case in connection with the tragedy.