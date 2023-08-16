Baku: Armenia is trying to create a wrong opinion in the public

16 Aug. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Army Colonel Anar Eyvazov expressed his attitude to the video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry.

He noted that the footage and vehicles shown in the material from the Armenian Ministry of Defense in order to conceal the provocation had nothing to do with the incident.

The Colonel stressed that the saboteur detained by the Azerbaijani side was evacuated from Armenia in a UAZ-390945 car to a nearby military medical facility by soldiers of the Azerbaijani army.

In conclusion, Eyvazov added that Yerevan was trying to cover up its heinous deeds by spreading such disinformation and create a wrong opinion in the public.