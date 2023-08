16 Aug. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

From September 20, aircraft of the Azerbaijani airline AZAL will start flying to three cities in Pakistan. This was reported by the air carrier's press service.

The press service noted that AZAL would connect Baku with Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

Flights to Islamabad will operate every Wednesday and Saturday, to Lahore every Monday and Friday, to Karachi every Thursday and Sunday.