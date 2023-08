16 Aug. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani representative Nijat Abasov made it to the semi-finals of the World Chess Cup. The World Cup is taking place in Baku.

In the quarterfinals, he played with Indian chess player Santosh Gujrathi Vidit. The first game of the sixth round ended in a draw, but in the second game Abasov won.

Nijat's rival could be the famous Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen. He will have to compete with another representative of India, Gukesh Dommaraju, for reaching the semi-finals.