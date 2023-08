17 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United Nations will attend the BRICS summit in South Africa next week, TASS reported.

"Yes, the UN will be represented at the BRICS summit in South Africa. We hope to let you know the details, perhaps early next week",



Deputy Spokesman of the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq said.

The next summit will be held in Johannesburg. The summit is scheduled for August 22-24, the Russian delegation will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.