UEFA paid bonuses to Azerbaijani clubs that participated in the 2023/24 Conference League, the AFFA press service reports.

According to the organization, 450,000 manats was received by the Gabala football club, which completed its performance in the European Cup.

The clubs Neftchi and Sabah that continued to play in the tournament were paid 100,000 manats each.