17 Aug. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Uzbekistan, it will now be possible to go through customs remotely.

The usual "red" and "green" customs corridors at the airports of the republic have been canceled, and a remote customs control system is being introduced instead. The innovation is intended to simplify customs administration.

Remote control is based on the principle of selectivity using a risk management system and remote visual control. The first airport to use the new system was Samarkand.