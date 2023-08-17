Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with EU Special Representative

17 Aug. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar in Baku, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

The parties discussed the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement, the negotiations, which take place with the mediation of partners, and the current situation in the region.

Bayramov noted that Armenia had increased the number of provocations in the region by making false and unsubstantiated claims about a "blockade" and a "tense humanitarian situation" in the region. He stressed that these statements did not bring peace and stability closer to the South Caucasus.

In addition to this, the Minister and the Special Representative touched upon other issues of mutual interest.