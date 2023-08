17 Aug. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Manchester City have won the UEFA Super Cup for the first time. The match for the trophy was held in the Greek city of Piraeus.

In the game for the Super Cup, the British team played against the owner of the Europa League title, the Spanish "Sevilla". Regular time ended with the score 1:1.

Josep Guardiola's team turned out to be more accurate in the penalty shootout - 5:4.

It should be added that the English club won this trophy for the first time in its history.