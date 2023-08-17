Turkey leases Libya’s port of Khoms for almost 100 years

17 Aug. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey has leased the port of Khoms in northwestern Libya for a period of 99 years to deploy a military base there, TGRT television reported, citing sources.

"Türkiye has reached an important agreement with Libya to lease the port of Al-Homs for 99 years to establish a military base," the Haber statement reads.

The move is said to help Turkey strengthen its sovereignty in the Eastern Mediterranean, boost control of the country’s territorial waters and ensure the security of its merchant vessels.

Turkey will reportedly station combat drones and air defense systems at a base to be built in the region.