Abdollahian arrives in Saudi Arabia

17 Aug. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Riyadh today, his first official Saudi trip since a landmark rapprochement in March, state media reported.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived at Riyadh Airport for a one-day trip, and was welcomed by the deputy foreign minister of Saudi Arabia, IRNA reported.

The visit "is focusing on bilateral ties, regional and international issues", according to IRIB state broadcaster.

Amir-Abdollahian was due to meet with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and other officials in the kingdom.

The minister was accompanied by the new Iranian ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh cut its diplomatic relations with Tehran in 2016. In March, the two countries declared their adherence to principles of sovereignty and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs and stated their intent to establish cooperation in trade, economy, culture, science and technology.