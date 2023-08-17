Istanbul citizens called on to save water amid drought

17 Aug. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu called on residents to save water amid the current drought and subsequent water shortage.

Warning in a statement that Istanbul's dam filling rate falls to merely 33% and the decline is continuing, Imamoglu urged the city's nearly 16 million residents to save "every precious water drop flowing from the tap."

The filling rate of 10 dams supplying water to Istanbul stood at 61.87% in August last year, almost doubling the current rate, according to official data from the Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (ISKI).