Construction of Iran's new satellites commences

17 Aug. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Head of Iran’s Space Agency Hossein Salariyeh announced the initiation of the construction phase for Iran’s cutting-edge and highly accurate remote sensing satellite 'Pars 3'.

This significant development is expected to culminate in the satellite's unveiling in the near future.

"I proudly announce that the Iranian Space Agency has taken a significant step in designing and building domestic high-precision observation satellites. In this regard, the design and construction of two important projects, named 'Pars 2' and 'Pars 3,' have officially commenced," Salariyeh said.

According to him, 'Pars 2' satellite is essentially a project to build an observation satellite with a 4-meter imaging precision. Salariyeh said that the process of design and construction has begun for this satellite.