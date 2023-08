17 Aug. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Police in the Swedish capital of Stockholm have authorized another Quran burning public event, according to Aftonbladet.

Earlier, a burning of the Quran took place during a police-authorized demonstration in downtown Stockholm on June 28. Quran burnings also took place outside the Swedish parliament on July 31 and August 14. On August 3, a police-authorized demonstration involving burning of the Quran was held on a beach at Lake Malaren outside the Swedish capital.