Rescuers recover another body in Shovi landslide area

17 Aug. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The rescuers, working in the area of the Georgian resort of Shovi following a fatal landslide, had recovered the body of the 27th victim of the disaster, the Emergency Management Service said.

According to the service, search operations were “actively underway”.

The rescuers have completed the search of the collapsed area. From this morning, the heavy equipment have actively started working in the river beds to expand the search area.

The operations were being carried out at 18 locations adjacent to the epicentre of the disaster zone.

The search operation for six persons is still ongoing, while 27 bodies have already been recovered.