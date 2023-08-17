Georgia and Israel agree to launch free trade deal talks

17 Aug. 22:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on August 17 held talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Israel, the government administration said.

In his comments, Garibashvili noted bilateral economic, defence and security cooperation between Georgia and Israel “continue to strengthen”.

The officials discussed cooperation in the economy, with Garibashvili noting trade and economic relations between the two countries were growing “dynamically” and adding plans for launching negotiations on a free trade agreement next year. He said the deal would bring the partnership between the countries to a “qualitatively new stage”.

Netanyahu highlighted “longstanding warm relations” between the two countries and noted historical ties of Jewish communities in Georgia, who he said had “become a living bridge between our countries”.