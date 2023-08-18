Seismologist: Türkiye on threshold of strong earthquakes

18 Aug. 10:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The period of strong earthquakes begins in Türkiye, Istanbul is in danger, the country's leading seismologist Naci Göryur predicted.

"I'm not joking about this because it's clear what the next period will be like. We're living in a stage where we're entering periods where major earthquakes will start happening",

the scientist said.

He called Istanbul a place where the risk of destructive tremors was high, Hürriyet newspaper reports.

Earlier it was reported that it was planned to resettle 1.5 million apartments in Istanbul houses that did not have seismic resistance.

"Istanbul is not yet fully prepared for an earthquake. Less compared to what needs to be done",



the seismologist said.