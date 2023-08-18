Furniture factory exploded in Türkiye

18 Aug. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

A powerful explosion occurred in a factory in the Turkish province of Bursa.

According to Trend, at first, for unknown reasons, a fire broke out in the production part of the enterprise. It caused an explosion in the building.

It was noted that the factory employees had been evacuated, and firefighters and police arrived at the scene of the fire. An hour later the fire was extinguished.

As a result of the fire and explosion, there were no casualties. 15 firefighters and five rescue vehicles participated in the consequences' elimination.