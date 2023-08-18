Kazakhstan to export 1.2 million tons of oil to Germany next year

18 Aug. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan will deliver 1.2 million tons of oil to Germany next year via the Druzhba pipeline.

"According to the applications received from shippers for 2024, Karachaganak Petroleum Operating plans to transport 1.2 million tons in this direction in 2024",

KazTransOil JSC said.

The export of Kazakh oil to Germany through Russian territory has begun this year. By the end of 2023, the volume of oil supplies will be at least 890 thousand tons, which is less than the volume agreed with the Russian Federation.