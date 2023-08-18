U.S. puts pressure on Turkey over ties with Russia

18 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States reported that Turkey is facing threat of sanctions due to increasing its mutual trade with Russia.

"Our sincere hope is to avoid a scenario in which a Turkish company is sanctioned, and we've worked with both the government and private sector to inform them of the very real risks," The Wall Street Journal cited the western diplomat as saying.\

The report also noted that U.S. officials are in dialogue with the Turkish government.

Turkey has significantly increased its trade exchange with Russia since 2022. The West suspects that Ankara is helping Moscow to circumvent sanctions and plans to tighten Turkey's compliance with anti-Russian sanctions.