Ambulances used by Armenian militants illegally carry weapons in Karabakh

18 Aug. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Illegal Armenian armed formations and remnants of the Armenian armed forces were observed strengthening their combat positions along the Khankendi-Gaybali-Dukanlar-Khalfali route, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

They were accompanied by a combat vehicle belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed on the territory of Azerbaijan in the Karabakh economic region.

In the footage obtained by technical surveillance means, the movement of a medical ambulance in the convoy was recorded, inside which there were weapons and ammunition, as well as infantry and anti-tank mines.

The ministry noted that Armenians have previously used ambulances for military purposes with the installation of rapid response equipment, which poses a serious threat to the safety of civilian airplanes flying through Azerbaijani airspace.

Separatists are preparing provocations

Senior analyst of Vestnik Kavkaza Andrey Petrov nothed that the remnants of the Armenian illegal armed formations in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan are using ambulances with the sole purpose. “If earlier “ambulance” signs were applied to UAZ vehicles to disguise military cargo, now there is no need for this. Now they need ambulance signs to draw the fire upon themselves in order to spread statements that doctors were fired on in Karabakh," he expressed confidence.

"The militants have placed electronic warfare equipment in the ambulances, which are creating significant problems for passenger aircraft flying over Karabakh. They literally demand that these vehicles be hit in order to ensure the safety of civil aviation. Then the supporters the occupation of Karabakh in Armenia and the Armenian diaspora will have something to unroll another anti-Azerbaijani campaign, which has clearly reached a dead end after the failure at the meeting of the UN Security Council. The sponsors of revenge do not give up and are looking for new opportunities to put pressure on Baku. They can do nothing on the ground, therefore, they are trying to at least be present in the media space," Andrey Petrov explained.

"In general, the actions of the armed separatists in the zone of temporary deployment of Russian peacekeepers show that they are preparing for new clashes. But their efforts are in vain: the only channel for smuggling weapons and militants was cut four months ago, they have no serious weapons, the Armenian illegal armed formations are encircled and significantly inferior in numbers to the Azerbaijani troops. The same sponsors of revenge will force them to go into battle for the sake of the media campaign, which will give them nothing like it happened before. Therefore, it is extremely important to stop the escalation of tension in Karabakh and prevent large-scale battles, the result of which will be only death of people on both sides. The results of the Karabakh war couldn't be revised, the sooner the Armenian nationalists realize this, the better it will be for the entire South Caucasus," the senior analyst of Vestnik Kavkaza concluded.