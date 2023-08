18 Aug. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A fire broke out in the Novorossiysk cargo terminal on Friday morning.

The port of Novorossiysk was shrouded in thick, black smoke due to a massive fire erupting in its cargo terminal.

The fire area totaled 1,300 square meters. Firefighters suppressed the fire outbreak.

The cause of Friday’s fire was not immediately clear.