18 Aug. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the project of a high-speed railway line from Moscow to Adler is promising.

"The development of high-speed railway projects should be scaled up. "If it's laid from Moscow to Adler, this would mean only ten hours of travel. This is an entirely different story for those who travel to the south for vacation," Putin said.

The fastest train on this route currently takes almost 24 hours.