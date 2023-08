18 Aug. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey's inflation could reach 59.46 per cent by December, according to a central bank survey.

The policy rate of Turkey's central bank hiked to 17.5% in July may reach 19.19% in December.

The lira exchange rate will continue to decline and by the end of 2023 the rate will reach the level of 29.82 TRY per dollar. According to the previous forecast, the expected exchange rate for December was 28.46 TRY per dollar.