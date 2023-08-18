President of Tajikistan may visit Azerbaijan

18 Aug. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan Ilhom Abdurahmon on August 18, according to the Azerbaijani presidential website.

The Azerbaijani leader noted there are a number of initiatives to ramp up bilateral cooperation in economic, trade, transport, logistics and other fields. He pointed out that partnership relations between the countries had been reinforced.

Ilham Aliyev has also invited President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to pay a state visit to Baku.

The envoy underlined that the opening of direct Baku-Dushanbe flights will give a serious impetus to the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism.