Abdollahian holds meeting with Saudi crown prince

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held a meeting with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday in the highest-level talks since the countries reconciled in March.

"Discussions were frank, beneficial and productive," Amirabdollahian said in a social media post after meeting the Saudi prince, adding that the countries "agree on the security and development of all in the region".

The meeting in Jeddah comes a day after Amirabdollahian arrived in the kingdom and declared ties between the countries were "on the right track" following talks with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan.