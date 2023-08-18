Kazakhstan expects Putin's visit in autumn

18 Aug. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan expects Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country in the autumn for a Russian-Kazakh forum, the Kazakh embassy in Moscow said.

A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Dauren Abaev was held today in Moscow.

"The parties discussed the current state of and the prospects for Kazakh-Russian cooperation and interaction within integration institutions, as well as pressing regional and international issues. Dauren Abaev pointed out that trust-based, honest and intense dialogue between the two countries’ leaders was a vivid example of the strategic nature of cooperation.