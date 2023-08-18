Canada unveils new sanctions against Russia

18 Aug. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Canada has imposed sanctions on 15 Russian individuals and three entities, according to a statement published on the website of the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The sanctioned individuals and entities are senior officials of the Russian government, judiciary and investigative committee, as well as federally funded courts, the ministry said in a statement.

The Moscow City Court, Moscow’s Basmanny and Khamovnichesky district courts were sanctioned, as well as Russian First Deputy Justice Minister Yevgeny Zabarchuk, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Eduard Kaburneyev.