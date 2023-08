18 Aug. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The national air carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) is resuming flights en route Baku-Geneva-Baku starting from September 30.

The flights in this direction will be operated twice a week - on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Tickets can be booked at www.azal.az or AZAL ticket offices and official agencies of the airline.