Russian and Kazakh FMs hold talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Moscow Dauren Abaev have discussed interaction on the international stage in the context of an eventful schedule of joint high-and top-level events.

"During the conversation, [the sides] discussed the most pertinent issues of the bilateral agenda and interaction on the international stage in the context of an eventful schedule of joint high-and top-level events," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry noted that a joint intention was confirmed to further bolster Russian-Kazakh ties, developing in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance.

