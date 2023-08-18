Meline Arakelian appointed Dutch ambassador to Tbilisi

18 Aug. 23:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Newly appointed Dutch Ambassador to Georgia Meline Arakelian on August 18 presented her letter of credence to Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili to formally start the diplomat’s stint in the country.

In her message on social media, Arakelian noted she was looking forward to contributing to the “excellent” relations between the two countries.

"I look forward to contributing to the excellent relations between the Netherlands and Georgia in my role as His Majesty’s Ambassador in Georgia," Meline Arakelian said.

Earlier, Arakelian also presented copies of her credentials to Georgia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Aleksandre Khvtisiashvili.