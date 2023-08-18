Hungary and Israel to produce combat drones

18 Aug. 23:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hungary has signed an agreement to manufacture combat drones in cooperation with Israeli company as part of an effort to grow and modernize its military and defense industry, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Orban said the drones will be produced in cooperation with Israeli defense technology company UVision.

The new combat vehicle factory opened Friday in Zalaegerszeg in southwest Hungary. The investment is part of increasing efforts by Orban's government to enlarge its fighting forces and increase production of military equipment.