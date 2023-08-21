Türkiye: opening of Zangezur corridor to increase Turkic world potential

21 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The opening of the Zangezur corridor will increase the foreign trade and tourism potential of the Turkic world, Türkiye's Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli said.

"Opening this corridor as a door to the Turkic world will strengthen both trade and cultural relations. The fact that Igdir is the starting point of this corridor in our country will contribute to the development of the region," Ibrahim Yumakli said.

In addition, the minister stressed that Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh created an opportunity to open the Zangezur corridor.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stressed that the Zangezur Corridor project will be implemented despite Armenia's attempts to evade its commitments.