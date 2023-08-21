Turkic countries gather in Hungary

21 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at the meeting with the head of Russia’s Tatarstan region Rustam Minnikhanov in Budapest that Hungarian companies plan to expand their activities in Russia despite sanctions.

"Despite sanctions and political difficulties, Hungarian companies represented in Russia are looking for opportunities to expand their activities," spokesman for the head of the Hungarian PM Bertalan Havasi said.

It has been noted at the meeting that, based on the results that have been achieved so far, we are ready to continue cooperation in such areas as agriculture. Orban also said that Hungary also try to support the cooperation in the fields of culture, science and higher education and will continue to welcome students from Tatarstan who wish to study in Hungary under the Stipendium Hungaricum program.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Budapest yeasterday for a working visit at the invitation of the PM of Hungary. At Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were met by Minister of Justice of Hungary Bence Tuzson and other officials.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also visited Budapest at Orban's invitation on August 20.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov also met with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban during a working visit to Budapest. During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of expanding the Turkmen-Hungarian partnership in a number of topical areas. Particular attention was paid to the development of cooperation in the political-diplomatic, energy, industrial, transport and communications sectors, as well as in the field of sports.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived on a working visit to the city of Budapest. Foreign Ministers of Uzbekistan and Hungary, Bakhtiyor Saidov and Peter Szijjarto, signed an agreement in Budapest to establish regular air links between the capitals of the two countries.

"I held important talks with my esteemed colleague, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto. Our discussions covered a variety of current issues, including the expansion of mutual trade and investment. In addition, we signed a document on air communication between the governments of our countries, which provides for the establishment of direct flights between Tashkent and Budapest," Saidov said.

St. Stephen's Day, celebrated on August 20, is one of the most important Hungarian national holidays.