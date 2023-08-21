Armenian army and militants continue to stage provocations against Azerbaijan

21 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of the Azerbaijani army, according to to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service.

Armenian armed forces' units from positions located in the direction of Goysu settlements of Basarkechar region, Djil of Chemberek region and Brun of Goris region intermittently fired small arms at Azerbaijani Army positions in the direction of Galakand and Novoivanovka settlements of Gadabay region and Akhmedli of Lachin region from 23:55 (GMT+4) on August 20 to 06:10 (GMT+4) on August 21.

Azerbaijani army units took retaliatory measures in all the mentioned directions.

In addition, Armenian illegal armed formations on August 21 from 06:20 (GMT+4) to 08:20 (GMT+4) on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, made an attempt to establish long-term fortifications in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Terter, Aghdam, Fuzuli and Shusha districts.

As a result of urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijani Army units, the works were immediately stopped.