Azerbaijan to supply 1 bln cubic meters of gas to Hungary

21 Aug. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Hungary have agreed on supply of 1 billion cubic meters of gas, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto said.

He noted that Budapest has been maintaining partnership relations with Baku for more than a decade.

"Currently, we have an agreement according to which we plan to purchase 100 million cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan in the fourth quarter of this year. However, a clear political agreement was also signed, that it will increase to one billion cubic meters of gas in the next period of the contract," Szijjarto said.

According to him, Hungary and Azerbaijan have already signed an agreement with on the storage of 50 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani natural gas in Hungary's warehouses, and the supply has already started.

Szijjarto said that Hungary was often criticized by the EU for its "openness to the East" policy, whereas today any EU leader would give a lot to have a photo with the president of Azerbaijan.