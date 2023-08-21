Number of residents back to their native lands in Fuzuli

21 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another 24 families or 68 people moved to the liberated Azerbaijani city of Fuzuli from the residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku on August 21.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation.

Fuzuli residents thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, as well as expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzuli has been provided for 47 families or 158 people.