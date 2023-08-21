Ankara comments on Erdogan-Putin meeting in Turkey

21 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is unlikely to take place in Turkey, a source in Ankara said.

"At the moment we can say that holding such a summit in Turkey is unlikely.

"There is a possibility that Erdogan may visit Russia if there is an opportunity and the conditions are right. But there is no clear decision on this yet. This is a possibility," the source said.

At the same time, as the press service of the Turkish leader said, there is no certainty about the plans to hold talks between the leaders at the moment; the Turkish presidential administration promises to "inform the media as soon as there are details."

On August 3, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the venue and exact date of the meeting between the two presidents would be coordinated through diplomatic channels. Putin pointed out that now is the time when he has to be in the country, so it is difficult for him to make any visits, Peskov added.