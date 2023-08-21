Armenian illegal armed formations threaten Azerbaijani civil aviation

21 Aug. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian armed formations, illegally located on the territory of Azerbaijan, in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers, have committed another provocation against the GPS satellite navigation systems of passenger aircraft, the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reports.

The militants used radio interference to create a threat to the safety of flights over the territory of Azerbaijan. Thus, a failure occurred in the GPS satellite navigation system of an AZAL passenger aircraft flying from Fuzuli to Baku.

The Russian peacekeepers were informed about this incident, but no action was taken.