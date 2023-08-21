Gymnastics tournament in Egypt ends with triumph for Azerbaijan

21 Aug. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Representatives of the Azerbaijani gymnastics team won medals at the international tournament Pharaoh's Cup, which was held in Egyptian Cairo from August 18 to August 20, the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation reports.

In men's competitions in various disciplines, Mansum Safarov, Rasul Ahmedzade and Aydin Alizade won bronze medals.

Gymnast Khadija Abbaszadeh had no equal in vault and floor exercise among women. Leyla Mammadzade and Aynaz Majidzade won gold medals in vault and floor exercise among gymnasts born in 2011-2012.

In addition to this, Albina Aliyeva won silver and bronze medals in the same disciplines.