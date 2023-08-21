Russians rush to go on vacation to Israel

21 Aug. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Tourism of Israel announced a significant increase in the flow of tourists from Russia. Thus, according to the Ministry, only in the past 7 months, the tourist flow increased by 80% compared to the same period in 2022. It is specified that a total of 117,400 Russians came to the country.

"In just 7 months of 2023, 2.24 million tourists from all over the world visited Israel. It is 78% more than in the same period in 2022 and 13% less than in the same period of the record year 2019. Tourist flow from Russia to Israel <...> for 7 months of 2023 <...> is 117,400 tourists. This is 80% more than for 7 months of 2022 and 32% less than for the same period of 2019",



the Israeli Ministry of Tourism's press service said.

The first places in terms of the number of tourists to Israel were taken by the USA, France and Britain. The countries had 640,000, 158,800 and 129,700 travelers, respectively.