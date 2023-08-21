New wave of abnormal heat to come to Türkiye

21 Aug. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new wave of abnormal heat is approaching Türkiye. This was reported by the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

The wave of heat from the eastern and southeastern parts of the country will now come to other regions. The air temperature will be 10 degrees above the seasonal norm.

According to weather forecasts, in the province of Diyarbakır the air will warm up to plus 41 degrees, in Gaziantep the temperature will be plus 40 degrees, while in Edirne the temperature will rise up to plus 38 degrees.

Meteorologists also note that thunderstorms will occur on the eastern coast of the Black Sea, as well as in the northeast of Eastern Anatolia.