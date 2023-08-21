Erdoğan wants to have "face-to-face" meeting with Putin

21 Aug. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed hope for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September.

He recalled that the G20 summit in India and the UN General Assembly in the USA would be held in the autumn. According to him, the heads of the two states will have the opportunity to talk "face-to-face", despite the busy schedule.

Erdoğan also announced a possible visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to Russia in the near future. The President emphasized the importance of face-to-face work on the "grain deal", as only live negotiations can bring results.