22 Aug. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar exchange rate declined by 3.5 kopecks since Monday’s close, selling at 93.62 rubles on the Moscow Exchange as the trade opened on Tuesday.

The euro gained 41.75 kopecks, reaching 102.32 rubles.

In turn, the yuan rate grew by 1 kopeck, trading at 12.809 rubles.