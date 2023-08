22 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Lachin border checkpoint once again provided free passage of Karabakh residents of Armenian origin in the direction of Khankendi-Gorus onAugust 21.

More than 60 people passed through the Lachin checkpoint from Azerbaijan to Armenia. The documents of these persons were checked and their free movement was ensured.

Representatives of foreign media also monitored the free passage of Armenians.

These people leaving Karabakh and heading to Armenia didn't want to take Azerbaijani citizenship.