РУС ENG

Goryachkina wins Women's World Chess Cup 2023

Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian chessss player Alexandra Goryachkina won the Women's World Chess Cup in Baku. In the tie-break held August 21, Goryachkina beat her opponent, Nurgul Salimova from Bulgaria.

Due to the fact that both of the classic matches in the Women's World Cup final between Nurgul Salimova and Alexandra Goryachkina ended in draws, the victor was decided today using a tie-break.

The chess players drew the first match in the tie-break, while Goryachkina won the second match. Alexandra Goryachkina won the match overall, 2.5-1.5 (after two classic games and a tie-breaker).

© Photo :Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza
245 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos